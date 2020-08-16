Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the believe that the services of former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, to the country will always be remembered.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this whole congratulating Babangida on his 79th birthday.

He said he joins family, friends and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continually strengthen Gen. Babangida, grant him good health and longer life.