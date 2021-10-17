From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said he joins the entire Ikpeazu family, their friends and associates in praying for good health and long life for the governor.

As the Governor counts his blessings for another new year, the President said he believes that the highest aspirations for those in leadership positions is to see their vision and dreams of a better life for the people come to pass.

The President wishes Ikpeazu every success as he continues to steer ‘God’s own State’ on the path of sustainable development and prosperity.

