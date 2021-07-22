From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Secretary of the International Press Institute (IPI), Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, on his 60th birthday.

He said he joins members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors, and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to celebrate with the senior journalist, whose antecedents continue to inspire many in the media profession.

President Buhari congratulated the former Commissioner of Information in Kwara State on the milestone, preceded by years of hard work and focus that have seen his steady rise in journalism, with contributions to the development of the country, particularly in youth and community development.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that as the journalist turns 60, his interest in always projecting the strength of the country, and the continent, in representation on the Executive Board of the IPI, commending his sense of patriotism and commitment to nation building.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Adedoyin, fondly called Oloriewe, longer life, good health and strength.

