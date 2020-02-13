Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated elder statesman Alhaji Ahmed Joda on his 90th birthday.

He applauded Joda’s simplicity, diligence and dedication to the well-being of Nigeria, noting his courageous position of always counselling leaders to follow the path of justice, peace and national unity as remarkable.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined Joda’s friends and family to celebrate the milestone and his role in Nigerian history, especially in the public service.

The President commended the former Permanent Secretary for his services to the country, from his early beginnings as a journalist to climbing the administrative ladder to serve many Nigerian leaders, public institutions and, most recently, heading the 2015 Transition Committee.

President Buhari applauded the eminent statesman for remaining a role model and inspiration to an upcoming generation of leaders by constantly upholding the virtues of honesty and integrity.

The President prayed that God grant the administrative and boardroom technocrat good health and strength to keep serving the country and humanity.