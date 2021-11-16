From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on his 64th birthday anniversary, November 17, 2021.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari also congratulated Jonathan for serving the country, and working for the peace and advancement of democracy on the African continent.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

President Buhari expressed the believes that the former President’s profile should remind those in position and all aspiring leaders that serving the country and humanity requires sacrifice, and ultimately placing the interest of others above personal gains.

He affirmed that Jonathan continues to expand the boundaries of leadership, teaching many in the country the power of focus, consistency and diligence, having served as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, President, African Union Envoy and now, Chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace Africa (ISCP-Africa).

ISCP-Africa is an association of incumbent and former heads of state and their deputies, established in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation, an organization in general consultative status with the United Nations (UN).

He prayed that as Jonathan turns 64, that the Almighty God will continue to sustain them in good health and all round well being.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .