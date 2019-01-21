President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Festus Keyamo, on his 49th birthday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari commended Keyamo, for having earned the “highest place and esteem” in the legal profession through his defence of the rights of ordinary Nigerians.

In a personal message of congratulations to mark Keyamo’s 49th birthday, the President thanked the Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council for bringing these qualities to bear on the ongoing campaign for elections.

In a letter headlined “Happy Birthday, Festus,” President Buhari said:

“I write to heartily congratulate you on your 49th birthday, today. The story of your life has always been to speak up for the masses of our country and at critical times in the life of our nation. You have also used law as an instrument to achieve these goals. This has rightly earned you the highest place and esteem in your profession as Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

“As you apply these qualities in helping to CHANGE this nation through our campaigns, I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless you and grant you long life and good health.”