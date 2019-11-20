President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted Lady Maiden Ibru, Chairman, Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Newspapers, as she turns 70.

In a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, the president congratulated Ibru for a life of giving and coaching, which he said had attracted recognitions and awards at home and abroad.

Buhari extolled Ibru for providing ”strong leadership for the newspaper and other companies, and still creating time for the Trinity Foundation, founded by her late husband, Dr Alex Ibru”.

According to him, Mrs Ibru’s outstanding contributions to the lives of many, especially the girl-child and underprivileged families, deserves spotlighting and commendation.

He affirmed that by investing in education of others and encouraging many to return to school, she has touched generations.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant Lady Ibru more years of good health, strength and wisdom. (NAN)