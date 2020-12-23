Buhari salutes Mrs. Ameachi at 50

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the wife of the Minister of Transportation, Dame Judith Amaechi, as she turns 50 December 24th.

He lauded the former First Lady of Rivers State for being a strong pillar of support for her husband, who has variously been a two-term Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two-term Governor of same State, Chairman, Governors Forum, and now two-term Minister of Transportation.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that without the robust domestic support provided by her, the Amaechi persona may not have loomed as large as it does today on the nation’s political landscape.

He wished the Urban and Regional Planning graduate greater successes in her endeavours as wife, mother, entrepreneur, and strong mobilizer of women, praying for long life and fulfillment on all fronts.

The President said he also shares the joy of the landmark birthday with family, friends and associates of the Amaechis.