President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, on his conferment with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) by the University of Maiduguri and his 75th Birthday.

The president said this in a congratulatory letter to the celebrant, which was made available to newsmen by the Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja.

“It is with great joy that I write to congratulate you on your conferment with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) by the University of Maiduguri on a day that also coincides with your 75th Birthday.

“It is undoubtedly in recognition of your commitment as a son of Borno, and a conscientious philanthropist who has supported education as the sure pathway for the upliftment of his people towards a better life that such an award is bestowed on you.

“I join your family and friends across the breadth of our dear nation in celebrating this auspicious moment.

“It is my prayer that Almighty Allah keeps you in good health so that our nation continues to benefit from your deep compassion and service to humanity.

“Again, congratulations and Happy Birthday,” Buhari said. (NAN)