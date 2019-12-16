Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, renowned businessman and banking leader, on his 80th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari commended the former Minister of Economic Development (1975), and Minister of Cooperatives and Supplies (1976), for his active role in the structuring and operations of Nigeria’s financial hub, highlighting his contributions to the banking sector as Managing Director/CEO of UBA, Chairman of First Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank International Plc.

While joining all friends, family members and associates to celebrate the landmark age, the President also saluted Mutallab’s visionary leadership and penchant for always accepting the invitation to serve his fatherland with his wealth of experience and knowledge, with records of impactful contributions in sectors like construction, energy, oil, cement, textile and telecommunications.

Buhari expresses the believe that as Mutallab turns an octogenarian, his resourceful management skills and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to inspire ongoing efforts to diversify and reinvigorate the economy.

President Buhari prayed that almighty God will grant the businessman longer life, good health and strength to keep working for the good of the country and humanity.