Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday.

He congratulated Obasanjo for a life of courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general.

The Special Adviser to the President On Media Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that Buhari joins family members, friends and associates of the former president in celebrating the milestone, adding that Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood remains outstanding and commendable, while also underscoring his sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

President Buhari prayed that as the former president celebrates the auspicious occasion, God will grant him a longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the country and the continent