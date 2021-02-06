From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, as he marks his 92nd birthday anniversary.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that the President rejoiced with the paramount ruler’s family, friends, associates and the people of Ebiraland, as the 4th Ohinoyi celebrates this remarkable milestone.

President Buhari applauded the Ohinoyi’s tireless commitment to the development of his domain while urging him to continue to promote peace and unity not only in Ebiraland but also Kogi State and the entire country.

The President prayed for a longer life for the monarch so that his over two decades reign will continue to yield enduring legacies.