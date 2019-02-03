Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has in a telephone chat with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, hailed his “resilience” following his handling of Saturday’s helicopter crash at Kabba, Kogi State involving him.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari praised Osinbajo for continuing with his campaign activities despite the crash.

Buhari said it takes “tenacious spirit and amazing spiritual strength” to survive a helicopter crash “without being paralysed by its impact.

“We give glory to Almighty God for sparing your life. I’m impressed by your tenacious spirit which enabled you to continue on your campaign engagement, despite the shock of the crash.

“I’m proud of our partnership and your unalloyed loyalty and your commitment to the service of Nigeria.

“That you proceeded with your engagements, despite the accident, is a testimony of your passion for service to country and a reflection of your admirable spiritual fervour.

READ ALSO: Wike raises alarm, alleges 200 judges marked for intimidation, false allegation

“May God continue to protect you and all those on board with you, bless your lives and grant you more good health and long life to serve our country even more.”

Osinbajo’s chopper had crash landed after a landing incident, in Kabba, Kogi State.

The Vice President had tweeted on his verified official handle @ProfOsinbajo said: “We are safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well.

“We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue Next level engagements in Kabba, Kogi State.”