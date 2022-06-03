From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her platinum jubilee.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he rejoices with the queen as she marks her 70th year on the throne and head of the Commonwealth of Nations, which Nigeria is a member.

President Buhari noted that Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne.

In a message to mark the special occasion, the president noted that Queen Elizabeth had clocked a number of milestones, including being the youngest ever on the throne, handling her role with confidence and grace and now, the one who has served the longest.

The president expresses his admiration for the queen as a loyal, patriotic, and compassionate leader who worked for the people, not as a ruler but as a friend and compatriot.

“People never lose trust in Queen Elizabeth. Their firm belief is that she always has the potential to deliver, especially during troubled times. It is confirmation of the fact that Queen Elizabeth always acts and delivers according to people’s expectations.

“In her lonely journey on the throne, and so recently having lost her husband and principal supporter, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, I and all our citizens wish her many more years as queen of England and head of the Commonwealth, in excellent condition of health.”

