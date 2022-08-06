President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday rejoiced with seasoned scholar, Prof. Richard Olaniyan as he turns 80 years on Sunday.

In a congratulatory message issued in Abuja by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, the president joined Olaniyan’s family, friends and professional associates in thanksgiving for a life dedicated to research, teaching and diplomacy.

The president noted the towering profile of the historian as frontline scholar on European and African diplomatic studies.

He lauded Olaniyan for his patriotism by returning to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to take up appointment after obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree, from Regis University, Colorado, United States of America in 1965.

Olaniyan obtained Master of Arts degree from Georgetown University, U.S.A. in 1967 and Doctor of Philosophy (with Distinctions) in 1970.

President Buhari extolled Olaniyan’s penchant for excellence, his devotion to seeking the good of others and contributions to educational development in Nigeria.

He also lauded the scholar for serving as external examiner to more than 15 universities and supervising numerous Masters and Doctoral projects.

The president acknowledged Olaniyan’s commitment to nation-building through research, teaching and counselling, with pioneer works like study of diplomatic interactions and diplomacy of Yoruba and pre-colonial African states.

Buhari prayed for long life, good health and strength for Olaniyan, a recipient of the highly coveted Fellowship of the Nigerian Academy of Fellows. (NAN)