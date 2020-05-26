Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomoso, on his 94th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the almost five-decade reign of the monarch has witnessed peace, prosperity and development, with natives and settlers alike in Ogbomoso enjoying the amity that has attended the time of the respected Oba.

“Your time has brought joy and succour to the people, and may it continue to be so, as you turn 94,” he said.

President Buhari added that the collaboration various governments at both state and national levels have enjoyed from the traditional ruler is invaluable.

He prayed for continued good health and sound mind for Oba Oyewumi, noting that longevity is a divine gift, and thanking God for bestowing it on the frontline royal father.

In a related development, President Buhari also felicitated with elder statesman, Niger Delta Leader, and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as he turns 93.

The President said he gives glory to God for the gift of long life and sound mind bestowed on Chief Clark, noting that he continues to command the respect and admiration of Nigerians from different walks of life.

Buhari urged the nonagenarian to continue to work for the cohesion and progress of the country he has served to the best of his ability for many decades.

“The grand old man marches on, and we pray God to continue to strengthen him for the good of the country, and to serve as a beacon for all those who admire him,” he said.