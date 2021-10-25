President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Sir Celestine Tawo as he turns 80 years.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement on Monday, quoted the president as commending the many decades put into national service and development by the respected South-South leader.

Tawo had variously served as Commissioner in Cross River, Board Director of Federal Mortgage Bank, community leader, and Knight of the Order of Saint John International (KSJ), among others.

President Buhari lauded the contributions of Tawo to the peace that currently subsists in the Niger Delta region.

He, therefore, urged him to continue deploying his influence and wisdom to the sustainability of amity and concord in the area, and the country at large.

President Buhari also congratulated the entire Tawo family, their friends and associates, praying for longer life and good health for the celebrant, as he continues to serve God and humanity. (NAN)

