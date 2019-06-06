Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, have commiserated with the Managing Director of ThisDay Newspaper, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Helen Eniola-Bello, on Tuesday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, said Buhari joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the columnist in mourning Helen, “whose motherly love and kindness would be sorely missed by the family.”

The president urged “family and loved ones to find solace in God and the seeds of goodness and charity sown in many lives by Bello’s wife, believing she lived and stood for virtues that will continue to resonate.”

He prayed that the almighty God will grant Mrs. Bello soul eternal rest, and comfort her family.

On his part, Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described Helen’s untimely passage as a very painful loss.

Said Saraki: “Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello was a dutiful mother and a pillar of support to her husband.

“Her humility and selflessness endeared her to all. I am deeply saddened that we lost her to illness so soon. We shall all miss her.”

Dr. Saraki condoled with Eni-B, his immediate family, the ThisDay Group and the Nigerian media; over the irreparable loss.

He urged Eni-B to take solace in the fact that God has a reason for everything, this unexplainable circumstance notwithstanding.

“God gives and God takes. We cannot query God,” he added.

Saraki prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and her family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

Earlier yesterday, in a statement he personally signed, Bello said his wife died on Tuesday, at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

Helen, 50, was married to Bello for 23 years.

He wrote: “With deep pains yet thanksgiving to God, this is to formally announce the eternal transition of my friend, companion, critic, lover and wife of 23 years, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), who died late morning of June 04 2019 at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year titanic battle with breast cancer,” the statement read.

“A devoted mother, loving wife, committed friend, generous giver, passionate mobiliser and humble soul, the deceased who graduated in Business Administration at Kwara State Polytechnic and Management at Lagos State University was a banker, businesswoman, and distance-learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.”

Eniola-Olaitan left her husband, four children, her mother and siblings behind.