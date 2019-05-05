Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he had noticed that the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has lost lots of weight, declaring that it was a sign that he was working hard to address the issues of insecurity in the country.

The president was reacting to a question on the upsurge of kidnappings in the country.

Asked what kind of people will make his next cabinet, Buhari responded: “I won’t tell you.”

On when he will name his cabinet, he responded: “I won’t tell you.”

The president spoke when his aircraft landed at the Presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Those at the airport to welcome him were his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and some presidential aides.

Buhari was away in London from April 25 to May 5 on a “private visit” according to the Presidency.