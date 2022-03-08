From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as shocking “the brutal murder of tens of vigilante members in Kebbi State by bandits who ambushed them in the Sakaba/Wassagu Local Government Area.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying, “this egregious level of criminality is shocking and I want to assure Nigerians that I will do all it takes to tackle this monster decisively.”

“My greatest preoccupation is the threat to life posed by these murderous gangs and remorseless outlaws who have no slightest regard for the sanctity of life.

“While extending my sympathy to the families of the victims of this savagery, let me use this opportunity to also call on our security forces to be more proactive and redouble their efforts in order to frustrate the operational plans of the terrorists before they even launch attacks,” the President added.