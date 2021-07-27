From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the relationship between Nigeria, Spain and Qatar have been mutually beneficial.

The President stated this, yesterday, at State House, Abuja, while receiving outgoing Ambassadors of Spain and The State of Qatar, in separate audiences. He assured that Nigeria values ties with long time allies and would continue to lubricate such relationships.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari told the envoys of Spain, Marcelino Cabanas Ansorena, that the country would ever remain relevant in the developed world, noting that Nigeria was glad to be in relationship with such a country in the areas of trade, technology, education, and other spheres of life.

“Generation after generation, we have been together, and we will continue to build on the relationship,” he said.

Ansorena disclosed that his four years in Nigeria were pleasurable ones, urging that relations between the two countries “continue to be excellent.”

The outgoing ambassador commended Nigeria’s democracy, saying it has consolidated, “and will continue to grow” even as he pledged his country’s commitment to investing more in Nigeria’s agriculture, food processing, and fight against human trafficking.

President Buhari while receiving the outgoing Ambassador of The State of Qatar, Abdulaziz Al Muhanadi, said relations between the two countries have been strong and credible, particularly as oil producing nations.

The envoy thanked the President for the support extended to him, to make his tour of duty successful.

