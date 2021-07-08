From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that those behind what he called “this level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.’’

He was reacting to the brutal killing of some citizens, including a vigilante leader and Village Head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

In a statement issued by Senior Special Assisi on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed sadness over the incident which happened on Wednesday.

The President directed security officials to “redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively”.

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands.”

The President directed respective agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send support.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has raised a high powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and government of Adamawa State.

