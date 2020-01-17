Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The president, Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming hours before his departure today to UK to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The inaugural UK summit opens on Monday, January 20.

Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on Thursday, next week.

The meeting is also coming shortly after at least 14 people were killed after suspected bandits invaded Babban Rafi village in Zamfara State.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday in Gummi Local Government Area of the state, also left many other villagers injured.

The United Nations on Thursday described the degenerating security situation in the North-East as worrisome.

Three aid workers were abducted while travelling along the Maiduguri-Monguno Road on Dec. 22, 2019;:they were freed on Wednesday.

“I am deeply relieved that some civilians, including three aid workers, who were abducted by non-state armed groups along the Monguno – Maiduguri road on 22 December 2019 have been released yesterday and are now safe,” Edward Kallon, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, said in a statement on Thursday.

Details later…