President Muhammadu Buhari, has appealed to Ecobank Transnational Incorporated to “institute a special fund to develop agriculture, which will cement its legacy as a bank that helped to transform this region’s economic fortunes.

Buhari spoke when he had audience with the board of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, led by the Group Chairman, Emmanuel Ikhazoboh,

President Buhari stressed that his administration remained committed to the goals of securing the country, inclusive economic growth, and fighting corruption.

According to him, Nigeria was in a unique position as the most populous and resource-rich nation on the African continent, adding that the resources would be harnessed and properly managed, to engender a prosperous and peaceful country. He said: “If assets and resources available to Nigeria were properly managed, she would be prosperous and peaceful. But the poverty and insecurity we are experiencing today are results of decades of neglect and resource mismanagement.

Buhari said his government was not only determined to reverse the trend of squander-mania and mismanagement, “we have made progress in some areas such as agriculture.”

The President commended Ecobank for being active in promoting financial inclusion, noting that it is key to the government’s diversification agenda.