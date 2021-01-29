From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated the need for the international community to collectively and frontally confront COVID-19 pandemic and other common challenges affecting the globe.

He stated this when he received Letters of Credence of new ambassadors of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Argentina at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying: “We have common challenges that impacts so much on our countries, which include terrorism, insurgency, climate change, population explosion, human trafficking, corruption, poverty, and proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

“On top of all these, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has come with different strains that pose additional challenge to the initial outbreak. These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work even more in concert to collectively identify appropriate ways and means to globally resolve these challenges.”

The President also expressed his admiration for the cooperation that Nigeria and the other three countries have enjoyed in other fora.

The ambassadors who presented their Letters of Credence, are Ihab Moustafa, Arab Republic of Egypt;Faisal Ebraheem Alghamdi, Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Alejandro Miguel Francisco Herrero, Republic of Argentina.

The President reiterated to the Ambassadors the readiness of Nigeria “to work with you all to achieve global peace, food security and sustainable environment.”

Speaking on behalf of others, Ambassador Ihab Moustafa expressed appreciation to the President for receiving them and accepting their letters of credence.