Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Mohammed Buhari has asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for more intervention programmes in Africa, and Nigeria in particular.

The Nigerian president made the call while speaking on behalf of the African group at the14th edition of the meeting of the OIC on Saturday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Buhari affirmed Africa’s commitment towards the realization of OIC objectives.

Topical issues affecting member countries are brought to the fore at the meeting include the restoration of human rights in Palestine and other long unresolved conflicts in member countries, security challenges occasioned by the activities of terrorists, violent extremism armed criminalities as well as political crisis in some member states.

Others are OIC programme in the cultural area aimed at combating islamaphobia and deflamation of religions; OIC science and technology agenda 2026 which, according to President Buhari, will go a long way in helping to attain the sustainable development goals; and the OIC 2025 programme of action, among other issues.

The president expressed gratitude over the Islamic Development Bank Group development projects for Africa.

He listed the projects to include the national food development programme, roads and schools rehabilitation projects, and the Second Niger Bridge in Nigeria.

Buhari specifically called for more support for Nigeria, especially as the country begins a new transition.

About 53 heads of state are attending the meeting of OIC, which is celebrating 50 years this year.