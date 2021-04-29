From Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammed Buhari has solicited the support of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in reforming the Health care sector in order to deliver a health system that is responsive to the needs of Nigerians.

Buhari disclosed this on Thursday during the 61st Annual General Conference Annual Delegates meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), held in Jos, Plateau State.

The President who was represented by Minister of Health, Professor , Osagie Ehanire, said inspite the Country’s fragile health system, Doctors have continued to respond to diseases.

He said the Country’s health system has a long way to go in meeting the demand of Nigerians.

President Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah appealed to Federal Government to provide modern medical equipments and consumables to enhance quality health care delivery to all Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) demands that the Nigerian government critically reassesses issues and commit more to create a more conducive work environment including the provision of up-to-date equipment and consumables as well as improved welfare for our Doctors and other health workers

“This will be a motivation to enhance productivity for improved quality Healthcare delivery to all Nigerians, irrespective of their status in the society.”

He lamented that the global COVID-19 which brought countries of the world to their knees has exposed the negligent of government attitude towards healthcare delivery.

Prof. Ujah said the pandemic perished several Doctors and other health workers who paid the supreme prize for the survival of the country.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said his administration has employed 412 Doctors and other health workers to tackle the scourge of COVID-19 and other health related issues in the state.

Lalong said he has signed into law the bill establishing Specialist Hospital and upgrading the facilities to meet the health need of the people.

“We employed more than 412 Doctors and other Health workers into the Plateau state health sector to boost the capacity of the system to respond to the needs of the people in both rural and urban areas. We shall continue to employ more especially as we complete the new hospitals under construction.

“Apart from signing into law, the Bill establishing Plateau State Specialist Hospital, we have continued to upgrade its facilities. At the moment, we are about to acquire another upgrade with state of the art medical facilities such as CT Scan, MIR, and Digital X-ray.”

Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State, Dr. Innocent Emmanuel said Nigerians bask in the soothing euphoria of surviving the scourge of ravaging COVID-19 which has claimed so many lives.

“We work under suboptimal conditions, our patriotism as evident by our persistence in giving our best in the course of delivering health care services to the teeming populace of Nigeria is unparalleled.

“Our hearts are filled with grief and outpouring of condolences to the families of our colleagues and all those who have lost any loved ones to the disease.”

He explained that the theme of the conference, “Nigeria and the Global health Agenda 2030” was carefully selected to brace up with where the country stand and to speed up to where it should be in the struggle for a healthy Nigeria society despite COVID-19.