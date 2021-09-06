From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed Rotary International’s offer of partnership with Nigeria in effective Coronavirus vaccine management and service delivery.

The president reiterated that the Federal Government will continue drawing from the expertise, partnership and consistency learnt from the eradication of Polio in the country to strengthen the health sector.

President Buhari made this known Monday when he received Rotary International delegation led by its President, Shekhar Mehta at the State House.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari thanked the organisation for various interventions in the health sector, particularly putting in $268 million in the fight against Polio.

‘Nigeria has benefitted from your kind support, most particularly in the fight against Polio, with a total sum of $268 million provided by Rotary International. For this, I say thank you.

‘In addition to support provided by Rotary International in Polio Eradication, I am also well apprised of your other health interventions focused at improving maternal, newborn and child health, infrastructural renewal of health facilities, data management to improve evidence-based decision making, and the area of improving quality of care for patients,’ the president stated.

He noted that the support Nigeria had received from multilateral and bilateral partners, including Rotary International for Sustainable Development Goals and Universal Health Coverage had been invaluable.

Rotary International equally presented an award to President Buhari.

‘I also heartily welcome and receive the award you have given in recognition of the efforts of the administration, in collaboration with our partners, leading to the certification of Nigeria, and the entire continent as being polio-free,’ he responded.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in his remarks, commended Rotary International for supporting health care programmes and improving facilities in the country.

Earlier, Mehta said the historic achievement of eradicating Polio in Nigeria was made possible by the leadership of President Buhari, while highlighting the President’s foresight and diligence in taming spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Mr President, thank you profusely for ensuring that Nigeria became polio free. It has been possible only because of your leadership,’ he said.

Mehta said the charity organisation currently had 1.2 million members in 200 countries, emphasising that the focus of the year 2021 is on empowering girls by ensuring better health, hygiene and nutrition.

The Rotary International President also said the COVID-19 threw up economic and educational challenges, assuring that the organisation would continue to support Nigeria in education, including surrogate teaching, and environmental issues.

