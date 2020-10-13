The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of four nominees as Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The request which was contained in a letter dated Oct. 12, was read at plenary by President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Paragraph 14 of Part I(F) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four (4) Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nominees listed by the President are: Prof Muhammad Sani Kallah (National Electoral Commissioner), Katsina; Lauretta Onochie (National Electoral Commissioner), Delta; Prof Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (National Electoral Commissioner), Ekiti; and Saidu Babura Ahmad (Resident Electoral Commissioner), Jigawa.

In a related development, President Buhari in a separate letter to the Upper Chamber, requested the confirmation of appointment of three (3) Executive Directors of the Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

According to the President, the request for confirmation was in accordance with the provision of Section 2(3) of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (Amendment) Act 2007.

The nominees for confirmation are:. Ifeanyi Christian Kammelu (Executive Director – South East); Muhammad Gambo Bizi (Executive Director – North East); and Prof. Abubakar Ismail (Executive Director – North West) (NAN)