From Fred Itua and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the re-appointment of four nominees as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The request was contained in a letter dated July 21, 2022, and read at the start of plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The president, in the letter, explained that the request to confirm the nominees was made in accordance with Section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

The nominees for confirmation include Prof. Mike Idiahi Obadan (South-South), Prof Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko (South East), Prof Ummu Ahmed Jalingo (North East), and Mr Adeola Adetunji (South West).