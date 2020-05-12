The Senate on Tuesday, at plenary received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Prof. Jumai Audi, as Chairman of Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

Also to be confirmed were Mr Ebele Bernard Chima, Commissioner, South East; Mr Bassey Dan Abia, Commissioner, South-South; and Mr Mohammed Ibraheem, Commissioner, South-West.

“In compliance with the provision of section 2(2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act No. 7 of 199, I wish to forward to the Senate for confirmation of the under-listed (4)names of nominees as Chairman and full-time members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission, ” Buhari said.

Similarly, the upper legislative chamber also received a request from the President for the confirmation of Diana Okonta (South-South); and Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North-East) as Non-Executive Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The President said that the appointment of the nominees was done in compliance with the provision of section 5(2)(4) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act to fill existing vacancies.

Senate Leader, Mr Yahaya Abdullahi, moved a motion relying on order 1(b) of the Senate standing rules for the upper chamber to expedite action on the President’s request for the confirmation of the nominees.

Senate President, Mr Ahmad Lawan in his ruling, underscored the need for the upper chamber to fast-track the process to enable committees of the senate to screen the nominees.

Lawan, thereafter, referred the confirmation request of the NDIC nominees to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions.

The Committee chaired by Sen. Uba Sani (APC- Kaduna) was given two weeks to report back to the upper chamber.(NAN)