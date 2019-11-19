Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday called on the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Special Crimes Court Bill.

The President similarly directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to go after Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) yet to be on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, had reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to fully implement the IPPIS before the end of October.

President Buhari has also expressed regrets that despite over N1 trillion spent on the constituency projects of National Assembly members in the last 10 years, there is nothing to show.

The President spoke in Abuja at the opening of a two-day National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector and presentation of integrity award jointly organised the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The President urged the judiciary to embrace and support the creation of Special Crimes Court.

“The fight against corruption is of course not only for government and anti-corruption agencies alone. All arms and tiers of government must develop and implement the anti-corruption measures,” he said.

“I invite the legislative and judicial arms of government to embrace and support the creation of Special Crimes Court that Nigerians have been agitating for to handle corruption cases.”

President Buhari noted that the passage of the Bill was a “specific priority” of this administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-2020.

On his recent directive to all agencies of government to enroll into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the President directed ICPC to beam its searchlight on public institutions that are yet to comply.

He noted that the new directive on IPPIS was intended to halt the padding of personnel budgets and the diversion or misappropriation of capital budgets.

“I am aware that the Commission recently conducted System Studies and Review of many MDAs to evaluate systems and processes relating to transparency and accountability in personnel and capital spending through which you successfully blocked over N9 billion from being diverted from 2019 personnel budget,” the President stated.

“That was a proactive prevention measure. I have directed that all agencies of government must get on the IPPIS in order to eliminate the padding of personnel budgets.

“I urge ICPC to beam its searchlight on all agencies yet to get on the IPPIS and our e-government platform in order to fully halt the padding of personnel budgets and the diversion or misappropriation of capital budgets,” he said.

President Buhari, at the event which marked the launch of the Constituency Projects Transparency Group (CPTG) Report Phase One, reiterated his appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption.

“The war against corruption cannot be won without prevention, enforcement, public education and enlightenment.

“I encourage the ICPC and other law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts in public education, enlightenment and engagement with citizens.

“I also urge our development partners, civil society organizations, and the media to continue to support our efforts to strengthen ethical values and integrity in Nigeria,” he said.

On the activities of the ICPC, Buhari commended the new board of the Commission for major enforcement and preventive initiatives, including the System Study Review, tracking of Zonal Intervention Projects, otherwise called Constituency Projects, and collaboration with the National Social Investment Office.

The President said: “It is on record that in the past ten years N1 trillion has been appropriated for constituency projects yet the impact of such huge spending on the lives and welfare of ordinary Nigerians can hardly be seen.

‘‘The first phase report of tracking these projects by ICPC confirms our worst fears that people at the grassroots have not benefited in terms commensurate with the huge sums appropriated for constituency projects since inception.

“I am ,therefore, delighted that through the effort of ICPC some contractors are returning to site to execute projects hitherto abandoned and that project sponsors are being held to account.

“The ICPC has my full support and the support of this government to hold fully to account contractors, complicit public servants and project sponsors who divert funds meant for constituencies or other people oriented welfare projects of our government or who by other means reduce the quality and value of such projects meant for our people.” On asset recovery, the President reaffirmed that his administration will continue to support anti-corruption agencies to recover all ill-gotten wealth and prosecute offenders, adding that all fully recovered physical assets will be sold and the proceeds remitted to the treasury.

“Enforcement activities by anti-corruption agencies continue to reveal that some public officers possess properties and assets way beyond their legitimate sources of income.

“Asset recovery cases in court also reveal that some of these criminally minded public officials are quick to disown these properties during investigation and in court.

“Recovered assets will continue to be deployed in the provision of needed infrastructure and social welfare programs.

“The National Social Investment Program is already utilizing recovered funds to touch the lives of vulnerable Nigerians.

“I, therefore, commend the partnership between the ICPC and the National Social Investment Office to ensure that beneficiaries of government social intervention programs are not short-changed along the line by unpatriotic officials,” he said.

President Buhari, who described corruption as the cause of many major problems in our country, said “it is a catalyst for poverty, insecurity, weak educational system, poor health facilities and services and many other ills of our society.

“This government is working hard to overcome such ills. Corruption generally and public sector corruption in particular, inhibits the ability of government to deliver infrastructure and basic services to the people.

“That is why I have reiterated on many occasions that corruption is an existential threat to Nigeria.

“Corruption is furthermore, a major threat to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals and the socio-economic transformation we are all working hard to bring about in Nigeria.”

A highpoint of the event was President Buhari’s presentation of Integrity Award to Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Abubakar and Mrs Josephine Ugwu of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Abubakar, rejected $412,000 (N150 million) per container bribe offered to him by drug traffickers to import 40 containers laden with Tramadol.

Ugwu, a former cleaner at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos had on different occasions returned millions of naira found in the course of her duty, including the sum of $12 million forgotten in the toilet by an airport user.

In the course of his speech at the Summit, Buhari had stressed the need for Nigerians to uphold the traditionally cherished values of honesty and integrity.

“Let me again note with concern the need to uphold the values of loyalty, honesty, trust, and integrity that were once cherished in our public service.

“Ethics and integrity are the foundation of an enduring society.

“Nigerian culture does not tolerate dishonesty. Therefore, we must reclaim our traditional values of honesty, integrity and hard work.

“In spite of the few bad eggs, I am delighted that many Nigerians still hold on to our traditionally cherished values of honesty and integrity.”