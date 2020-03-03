President Muhammadu Buhari says stronger diplomatic ties with Hellenic Republic and Republic of Cuba, will bolster Nigeria’s ongoing efforts at diversifying the economy, improving global competitiveness and repositioning the country to play more leading roles.

In a statement, in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, said Buhari stated this when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Hellenic Republic to Nigeria, Monsieur Loannis Plotas, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nigerian leader said the long standing diplomatic and business relations with the country would be strengthened for mutual benefit, noting that most global challenges will need collective efforts for lasting solutions.

In his remarks, Plotas said business ties between Nigeria and Hellenic Republic, also known as Greece, had been long, particularly the flour mills that employed about 50, 000 Nigerians at some point in the country’s history.

“I am very proud to be my country’s ambassador at such a historic moment when we will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Nigeria, while my country will be celebrating its 200 years anniversary this year,’’ he said.

The Ambassador told the president that he would continue to support and project Nigeria across Europe, at every opportunity, while sharing its expertise in agriculture with institutions and individuals in the country.

While receiving the Letters of Credence of the Ambassador of Cuba to Nigeria, Clara Margarita Pulido Escandell, Buhari said the cultural similarities between both countries should serve as impetus for working together, especially on trade.

He added that Cuba’s efforts in developing medicine and engineering could provide the springboard.

He noted the support Nigeria continued to receive at international forums from Cuba for many years, assuring that the bilateral relations would be strengthened.

In her remarks, Escadell said: “I am proud to serve in Nigeria. The history of Cuba is incomplete without Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We always recall that some of the slaves brought into our country were Nigerians, and they played great roles in the development of the country.

“That is why we are mixed blood. Also, Your Excellency, your personal venture, integrity and your voice at the UN General Assembly in projecting Nigeria is outstanding.’’

At the ceremony, President Buhari assured the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea, Francisco Edu Ngua Mangue, that Nigeria had taken measures to secure the Gulf of Guinea, following his meeting with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The President also received Mangue’s Letters of Credence.

In his remarks, the ambassador said it worrisome that the insecurity at the Gulf of Guinea had persisted, adding that Mbasogo had called for joint efforts to tackle the challenge. (NAN)