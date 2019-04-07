PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has called for closer cooperation between countries to ensure stability and sustainability, while declaring that Nigeria is attractive for business investments. Buhari, who was speak- ing at the World Economic Fo- rum (WEF) on the Middle East and North Africa in Amman Jordan, said Nigeria’s population and resources place it as an investor’s choice in Africa. According to him, “our new, inclusive and diversified Nigeria is definitely open for business. Our population, resources, policies and programmes make it the most attractive investment destination in Africa.” He added that opportunities exist in key job creating sectors such as agriculture, health, tourism, ICT, infrastructure as well as textile and garmenting, among others. “As friends and allies, we

must therefore cooperate and leverage on our relative strengths. We must remain open to ‘Build- ing New Platforms of Cooperation’. “In this new world without borders, my personal view is stability and sustainability can only be achieved through inclusive economic growth and enhanced cooperation amongst nations,” the President said. While reiterating, for the umpteenth time, that the terrorists sect, Boko Haram, has been degraded, he stressed that the only way to overcome terrorism led by the likes of Boko Haram, ISIS and Al Qaeda, and other forms of conflicts on the continent, is for countries to work together towards narrowing the gaps in social and economic opportunities for citizens. Buhari, who is attending the summit with the theme: “Build- ing New Platforms of Cooperation,” on the special invitation of His Majesty, King Abdallah Bin Hussein of Jordan, said that

cooperation among sovereign nations was no longer a choice but an absolute necessity. The President, who decried some of the deadliest conflicts in the continent’s recent history, noted that the deaths, damages and destructions caused by terrorist groups over the last 10 years would take decades to repair. According to him, although Nigeria has made significant gains in tackling the menace of Boko Haram, there was urgent need to address the lack of social and economic inclusion, which he said, were the root cause of many challenges the country was experiencing. Buhari said he was pleased that no territory in Nigeria is held or controlled by Boko Ha- ram, adding that many countries “stood with Nigeria to confront this global scourge and in particular, the Kingdom of Jordan under the leadership of His Majesty, the King.” Meanwhile, King Abdullah