Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded 43 names to the Senate for confirmation as federal ministers.

Of the 43 names, about 12 were were returned, while a fresh 31 names were forwarded.

Godswill Akpabio, Timipre Sylva, George Akume, Chris Ngige, Ogbonnaya Onu, among others were appointed.

Meanwhile, the screening of newly-nominated ministerial nominees commences Tuesday, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has confirmed.

He said other legislative duties will take a back stage to enable lawmakers carry out the exercise.