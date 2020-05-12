Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to announce Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), as his new chief of staff.

A top government official confirmed the development to Daily Sun.

He will replaced Abba Kyari, who died from COVID-19 complications last month.

Gambari, from Ilorin, Kwara State, was minister of external affairs under Buhari as a military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

He is currently the founder/chairman of Savannah Center External link in Abuja, a think-tank for research, training and public policy debate on the nexus between diplomacy (conflict resolution), democracy and development in Africa.

His last assignment at the United Nations was as the joint special representative of the secretary general and chairperson of the African Union Commission/gead of the UN and AU hybrid mission in Darfur (UNAMID) from January 2010 to July 2012.

UNAMID under Gambari was the world’s largest international peacekeeping mission

Meanwhile, President Buhari will preside over the inaugural virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).