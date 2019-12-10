Molly Kilete, Abuja

All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari, to commission police operational vehicles to boost the service capability in combating crimes in the country.

The commissioning which is taking place at the Louis Edet house, force headquarters will also see the president commissioning the Nigerian Police Force Crime and Incident Database Centre and National Joint Command and Control Centre also at the force headquarters.

Already dignitaries invited grace the ceremony have arrived the venue while security personnel are taking time to screen visitors and vehicles before allowing them entry into the venue.

Similarly, all roads leading to the force headquarters have been barricaded, while motorists are being directed to use alternative route.

Details later