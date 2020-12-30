President Muhammadu Buhari is set to host the new WBF champion, Ridwan “The Scorpion” Oyekola.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the fight, Sir Olawale Okunniyi stated yesterday that the presidency would soon announce a date to receive the boxer and the members of the LOC in the villa.

Okunniyi, while speaking in Ibadan after receiving a congratulatory message from President Muhammadu Buhari said arrangement is on going by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina to communicate the date to the LOC.

The President on Tuesday, congratulated the new World Boxing Federation International Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola, known as “The Scorpion’’ on his victory.

His Special Adviser on Media contained his congratulatory message in a statement and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “President Buhari congratulates new boxing champion, Ridwan ‘The Scorpion’ Oyekola.”

Meanwhile, thrilled by the fireworks displayed by the two boxers that fought for the vacant World Boxing Federations (WBF) Super Featherweight belt in Ibadan over the weekend, the President of the body, Howard Goldberg has nominated the bout before his board as the best in 2020.

The WBF Fight of the Year probably according to information posted on the official website of the boxing body took place on Sunday, December 27, headlining an open-air show at the Ilaji Hotel & Sports Resort in Ibadan, Nigeria. “Granted, there have been less fights to pick from in 2020, but this one would have been a top-contender in any year”.

With a loud crowd on their feet celebrating the entertainment, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola fought tooth and nails with Argentinian co-challenger Lucas Matias Montesino to capture the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight title.

Oyekola scored a knock-down in the second round, but a tough-as-they-come Montesino beat the count of referee Eddie Marshal and came back strong, often giving as good as he got, making almost every round close and hard to decide.