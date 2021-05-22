From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness and shock over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

He said the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari described them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

He condoled with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general and prayed that God receives the souls of the patriots.

President Buhari pledged that the departed would not die in vain.