From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The leader of Ndigbo in Thailand, Eze Ndubuisi Kenneth, has called on President Muhammad Buhari to use the opportunity of his visit to Imo State to address the issue of marginalization of the South East.

Buhari had visited Imo State on Friday to Commission some of the projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Reacting to the visit, Eze Ndubuisi ,said the visit would have offered President Buhari the opportunity to see level of Infrastructural decay in the zone and urged the President to urgently address them .

He attributed the agitation for for freedom in the zone to the continued marginalization of the zone by the Federal government.

He said ” I wish to state that the perceived marginalization of the Igbos in the affairs of the country is one of the major factor fueling the anger and several agitations going on in Southeast. I thank God for Mr president who in his wisdom has thought it wise to visit and see things by himself.

“May I decry the decay in infrastructure, power sector, Agricultural sector, Security and Education in the South Eastern part of Nigeria which is the responsibility of government at all level.

“The lack of gainful employment and enabling environment for businesses to thrive contributed contributed immensely to the rising spate of youth restiveness in the South East. The Igbos are known for their industrious and creative nature hence the clamor for robust development in the zone.

“The desertation of the streets upon your arrival, Mr. President is not a sign of hatred for your person, rather, it is a means of registering the grievances of the people of South East. For our people use to say “onye oku na agba na beya anaghi achu nta oke. I state in strong terms that”

