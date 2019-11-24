John Adams, Minna

All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain and former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Niger State, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, says that Nigerians need to commend President Mohammadu Buhari for coming out early to clear the air on rumours regarding a so-called third term ambition.

“This clarification is a welcome development and I think this is the best thing that has happened to the polity in recent time. The President needs to be commended,” Vatsa said.

Vatsa, a former publicity secretary of the party in the state, speaking in Minna while reacting to President Buhari’s pronouncement on growing rumours that he is interested in a third term as President, pointed out that Buhari’s decision to make a public clarification on the matter has doused mounting tensions in Nigerian politics.

“This is very timely and highly commendable. This would have plunged the country into another constitutional crisis. We already have enough crisis waiting for us as a country ahead of 2023, and this has to do with which region should produce the next president,” he said.

“So, I think President Buhari has played a great role of a true democrat; he did not wait for some mischief makers to hijack the system because there are people who feed on crisis in this country.”

He disclosed that the third term rumour was the handiwork of politicians who have no political relevance with their people, and know that they cannot win elections without Buhari’s influence.

“We know them,” Vatsa stated. “They are those who cannot go to the people to seek for any elective office without Buhari”s influence. We know them by their name and their character.

“But thank God that President Buhari has put them to shame by coming out to tell the whole world that he is not interested in a third term. It is a welcome decision and a great relief, we thank him for being the father he is.”

Vatsa cautioned political leaders to play by the rules, stressing that “the moment you begin to bend the rule, you are inviting anarchy and Hate Speech.”