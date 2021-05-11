Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has joined the growing call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment over the myriad of security challenges across the country.

Spokesman of the NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who made the call during an interview on Africa Independent Television (AIT), yesterday morning, said Nigerians cannot wait for another two years for Buhari to address the issues of insecurity.

He noted that those saddled with the constitutional responsibility of protecting Nigerians must realise that the country is in a dire state and do something urgently, other than making empty promises.

He said the second option is for the citizens to come together and decide on the way forward.

The third option, according to Baba-Ahmed, is for “the leaders who have failed to recognise the fact that they are the problem and resign, because they clearly have nothing to offer, in terms of leadership.”

He said: “As our democratic system provides, those with the responsibility to get them off should impeach those who are failing. If the president can’t deliver, he should be impeached.

“We don’t have a National Assembly that appears to have the level of patriotism and concern beyond partisan politics to realise that when this roof falls, it also falls on their heads.

“Partisanship is so pronounced that the people we elected and sent to Abuja think they serve the President rather than the Nigerian people.”

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had recently called on the National Assembly to impeach president Buhari, whose administration, he said has “outlived its usefulness” considering the worsening insecurity across Nigeria.

Falana, who spoke on the sidelines of an event to mark World Press Freedom Day, said Nigeria is at war, as the current administration can no longer perform its function of securing lives and properties.

He said: “Our country is going through war. In the North East, the Boko Haram sect is having an upper hand, don’t be deceived.

“I’m sure you know what is going on in the South East, no policeman or soldier can wear his uniform- it’s as bad. I’m sure you know what is going on in the South West, kidnapping, ritual murders all over the place. So, nowhere is safe in our country.”

Falana cited section 143 of the constitution which provides that “The President or Vice-President may be removed from office, in accordance with the provisions of this section.”

He berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for criticising those calling for the president’s resignation.