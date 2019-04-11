Gyang Bere, Jos

National President of Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Gabriel, Sunday Badung, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to exert a strong political will to halt the senseless killings in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Benue states.

In a press statement, the organisation described the killings as barbaric and sought Federal government genuine efforts towards halting the carnage.

“Berom Youth Moulders-association (BYM), a socio-cultural group which is also the umbrella of Berom Youths has condemned the ongoing killings in Zamfara State and other parts of the country.

“The entire Berom youths are saddened and upset with the spate of unwanted and indiscriminate killings of innocent lives and the destruction of property, especially the bloodbath in Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue and Katsina states.

“These killings are not just inhuman but very unfortunate, at a time when most developing countries like Rwanda who had similar experiences in the past are constantly in touch with the reality and are poised to sustain the peace in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide.

“Berom Youth Moulders calls on the Federal government of Nigeria to rise up to its constitutional responsibility of defending the lives and properties of citizens and this can only be possible if the fight against criminality is objective. The government should exert the political will needed to apprehend and prosecute criminal elements whose activities have made peace elusive.

“The association reminds the Federal government that the continued killings and heightened criminal activities have the potency to retard our development as investors prefer to invest their resources in countries they are assured of maximum security of lives and properties.”

The BYM encouraged the citizens to be law-abiding while urging those in the rural areas to be vigilant, considering the fact that the farming season is approaching.

“Ensure that all suspicious activities and movements are reported to the security agencies for prompt action, please. Also, avoid divisive comments, rather make good and positive use of social media so as not to escalate tension in the country.”