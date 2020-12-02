From Paul Orude, Bauchi

As pressure continues to mount over the recent brutal killing of farmers in Zabamari, Borno State, the North East Youths Progressive Alliance (NEYPA) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should not resign over the worsening level of insecurity in the country.

NEYPA Coordinator Barrister Husseini Saraki in a press conference on Tuesday night held at the NUJ secretariat, Bauchi, said contrary to the view that Buhari has failed, the President has tried his best over insecurity in the country.

Saraki said that Buhari is not the problem but the security chiefs who must now review their strategy in order to overcome insurgents, armed robbers, kidnappers and bandits who are overrunning the country.

The statement by the northern youth group is coming amid the recent killing of farmers by Boko Haram insurgents, an incident that has prompted several Nigerians including the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to call for the resignation of the President over what they say is his failure to combat increasing insecurity.

‘We do not see any evidence of willingness on the part of President Buhari to honour his oath to provide security over Nigerians. In civilized nations, leaders who fail to provide security will do the honourable thing and resign,’ Publicity and Advocacy Director of the Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, said in a statement

On the issue of resigning, in every country there are challenges but how we respond is what determines. We cannot say that we are calling for the president to resign, he has done his own. It’s just that there are problems here and there,’ he said

‘If we are adopting a particular strategy and it is not working we should change it. It is only when the advice is not heeded or at best the President is not doing what is expected, the best thing is to resign. In our own way, we are calling that the security apparatus should be overhaul and restrategise to meet the challenges of fighting insurgents who are now attacking soft targets”

The northern youth group commended the federal government for sending a strong delegation to condole the family of the deceased farmers saying the delegation should be accompanied by a high-powered committee that will ensure strict implementation of the recommendation by Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Zulum.

Saraki described the killing of farmers in Zabarmari as barbaric saying enough is enough.

‘The killing of innocent people in the north must be stopped. The government should find a means whichever possible to bring an end to the senseless killings,’ he said.