Henry Umahi

Lagos lawyer and public affairs analyst, Chukwuanugo Ejikeme, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the country’s security architecture in view of the spate of criminal activities from the fringe of the Sahara to the Atlantic coastline.

Ejikeme suggested the removal of the security chiefs because they appear to have run out of steam hence insecurity continues to fester across the country.

He said: “We have the case of Boko Haram, which has lasted now for close to 10 years, and most recently, the issue of banditry and kidnapping. Also, there is case of assassinations and robbery, especially in the south.

“So, generally one can conclude that Nigeria is faced with insecurity problems. The increase in the death of Nigerians is a thing of concern. I expect all and sundry to show more concern to tackle the menace.

“The security agencies need to do more. But sincerely it seems as if they are overwhelmed. I must commend the Federal Government for the role it is playing so far.

“The problem of insecurity has a multi faceted in Nigeria. You have to relate it to unemployment and inequality in the distribution of wealth, especially in the north.

“Proper education of the youth should be a cardinal programme of government, particularly in the north. You know, in Nigeria, previous leaders stash our wealth overseas. If they had invested in industries and small scale businesses, we would have had less youth unemployment.

“We also have to address the issue of our value system, which makes the youths to think of making quick money, so that the society will recognise and give them all manner of titles. You know, when the mother goat is chewing yam, the young ones will be watching her mouth.

We also lack manpower; more recruitment has to be made in all security agencies.”

Ejikeme also supported the establishment of state police. “The issue of state police ought not to be issue of discussion any longer. It has become expedient to incorporate it in our constitution. States should be allowed to form their own police force.

“For instance, I am from Anambra State and no Hausa or Yoruba person can claim to know my state in terms of security better than my self except those residing in my state.

“In you are from a particular town, you should know all the youths, who are living big without visible income.

“So, if you are a policeman operating in that town, you will investigate them easily. The same applies to other indigenes of other states. So, state police has become expedient, especially in the wake of increasing criminal activities across the country.”