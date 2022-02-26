From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said President Muhammadu Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act under intense pressure by Nigerians.

He noted that if the President had veto the bill for the second time, nothin would have stop the National Assembly from overriding him.

Sen. Gyang disclosed this on Saturday during an interview on Jos while inspecting the conduct of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

“Signing into law the Amended Electoral Act by the President has been long in waiting, because for us at the National Assembly, we have being longing to give Nigeria an electoral process that is credible, transparent and where the outcome of the election will reflect the reality and the will of the people.

“We want to appreciate the President for at least conceding under pressure to the will and wish of Nigerians. We the members of the National Assembly, we were waiting to see what he will do and he has just done what would have save him an embarrassment otherwise, we would have gone ahead to override him if he had veto the bill.”

He commended Nigerian citizens, particularly the Civil Society for sustaining pressure on the President to signed into law the Electoral Act which he described as very critical responsibility placed on the President by the constitution.

He expressed gratitude that Nigeria now have an Electoral Act that empowers INEC to perform her duty judiciously as an election umpire.

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the National Assembly, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos said the Electoral Act would give Nigerians a free, fair and credible election in 2023.

“Now that the Electoral Act has been signed I to law, we expect that the 2023 election should be on of the best free and fair election Nigeria has ever had.

“We have had alot of laws but at the end of the day, alot but nobody has ever been brought to book when they go against the law and by this we expect that all elections would be in accordance to the law.

He explained that the electoral act has exonerated members of the National Assembly from the perception of a section of the country who see them as a rubber stamp assembly.