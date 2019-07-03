Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to nine more bills passed by the 8th National Assembly which were transmitted to him for assent.

Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, listed the bills to include: Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2019, Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019, Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Defences Bill, 2019 and Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria Bill, 2019.

Others are National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (Establishment) Bill, 2019, National Agricultural Seeds Council Bill, 2019, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment), Act, 2019, Federal Capital Territory Primary Healthcare Board (Establishment) Bill, 2019 and Federal Capital Territory Hospital Management Board (Establishment) Bill, 2019.

Enang explained that 19 bills passed by the 8th National Assembly and transmitted to the president did not sail through the process of assent.

The bills are Adeyemi Federal University of Education (Establishment) Bill, Federal University of Education Kano (Establishment) Bill; Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri (Establishment) Bill’ Federal University of Education Zaria (Establishment) Bill, National Security Agencies Protection of Officer’s Identity Bill, 2018, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management (Establishment) Agency Bill, 2018, Environmental Managers Registration Council of Nigeria Bill, 2018 and Industrial Development (Income Tax Act) (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Others are Defence Research and Development Bureau Bill, 2018, Animal Diseases (Control) Bills, 2018, Good Samaritan’s Bill, 2019, Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria Bill, 2019, National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment) Bill 2019, Federal University, Wukari (Establishment) Bill, 2019, Warehouse Receipts and other Related Matters Bill, 2019, Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Agency Bill, 2019, Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (Fiscal Incentives, Assurances and Guarantees Bills, 2017, Nigerian Film Commission Bill, 2019 and Proceeds of Crime Bill, 2019.