From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, meant to support, enhance and strengthen the fight against COVID-19 with expected improvement in case findings and management.

The action of the President was, perhaps, in response to the urgent need to protect the health and well-being of Nigerians in the face of widespread and rising cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It was gathered that the 2021 Regulation document was an improved version of the 2020 edition which was used to fight the dreaded disease during the first surge.

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who disclosed the information in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the President signed the regulation on Tuesday, 26th January, 2020, and the implementation took effect on Wednesday.

The SGF explained that the action of the President was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section four of the Quarantine Act Cap Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and all other enabling powers

Mustapha said the regulation covers several areas of response to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He explained: “The document touched on restrictions on public gathering, operations of public places notably banks, schools, work places, public transportation and detention centres, as well as places of worship.

“It also touched on the mandatory compliance with treatment protocols, offences and penalties, enforcement and applications, as well as interpretations and citations.”

He, thus, encouraged Nigerians to get acquainted with the health protection regulation document in order to assist the government fight the dreaded coronavirus disease.

He said: “During the first surge that was recorded last year, the President signed the Health Protection Regulations 2020. This 2021 document contains additional measures due to the second wave of the dreaded disease in Nigeria.

“So, we need the corporation of Nigerians in this fight against COVID-19. If we receive maximum corporation needed from Nigerians, we will limit our interference with their social and private life. Otherwise, government will have no choice but continue to interfere with their social lives.”

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 took delivery of five Ambulances donated by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporations (NNPC) to support the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, who handed over the vehicles to officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, in Abuja, on Wednesday, challenged them to strategically deploy the vehicles for the use of the people.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olurumnibe Mamora, alongside the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry received the vehicles on behalf of the Ministry.