From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari at exactly 12:27 assented to the long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, into law.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, tabled the document for signing.

He urged the National Assembly to give speedy attention to amendments suggested.

Details later…