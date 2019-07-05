President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act, 2019.

According to the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, the act appropriates a total sum of N243, 374,511.077 for the 2019 financial year out of which N130.7 billion is for capital expenditure while the balance is for recurrent.

“This amount is from the Statutory Revenue Allocation due to the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is in addition to the budgetary provision of N23, 023, 593, 146 for Capital Expenditure made in the 2019 National Budget earlier assented to by Mr. President on May 27, 2019.”

Enang said Buhari as part of his desire to improve and expand admission opportunities for children in tertiary institutions in the country, also assented to bills for the establishment of two federal polytechnics in Nigeria, namely: Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, Gombe State and Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State.

According to Enang, “the laws establishing the named polytechnics is standard with the laws establishing all other Federal Polytechnics in Nigeria.